110 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew

110 people were arrested for breaching curfew while 24 people were arrested for breaching social gathering restrictions in the last 24 hours.

The Western Division recorded 49 arrests, 25 arrests in the South Division, 31 in the East, three arrests in the Central Division and two in the Northern Division.

Twenty four people were arrested for social gatherings whereby they were found drinking yaqona and holding drinking parties.

Eight people were arrested at Naivuruvuru Village after they were found drinking yaqona together.

Other arrests made for breaching social gatherings include four in Nadi, five in Navua and seven in Valelevu.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says people who are breaching the nationwide curfew and social restrictions need to understand that they are not only breaking the law, but are risking the lives of others by possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Qiliho says everyone must understand that this is not an ordinary curfew like others previously enforced, as one person’s failure to respect and adhere to the nationwide curfew is now a matter of life and death.

Qiliho acknowledges the support of the Turaga Ni Koro’s and the public who have been providing information.

Special court sittings will be held today throughout the country where all those arrested will be produced in court.

The Police Special Response Unit’s drill shed has now been converted into a temporary holding cell to cater for the increasing number of arrests.

