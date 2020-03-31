Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
110 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew|We must stand together in solidarity says PM|Education Ministry initiates supplementary radio programmes|Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|Australia announces new visa measures|No one is immune to our laws: PM|Fijians with underlying health conditions vulnerable to COVID-19|Police set up two additional checkpoints in central division|Eight COVID-19 community isolation facilities established|Fijians urged to visit fever clinics|FNPF assistance expanded to sole proprietors|Police mobilized to lockdown Soasoa|11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases|Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty|PM warns of 24 hour curfew|Government locks down part of Soasoa in Labasa|Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements|30,000 people screened in Lautoka|Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches|Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Police deploy drones to monitor movement|Villagers urged not to travel to Labasa|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

110 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 5, 2020 12:55 pm
110 people were arrested for breaching curfew while 24 people were arrested for breaching social gathering restrictions in the last 24 hours. [File Photo]

110 people were arrested for breaching curfew while 24 people were arrested for breaching social gathering restrictions in the last 24 hours.

The Western Division recorded 49 arrests, 25 arrests in the South Division, 31 in the East, three arrests in the Central Division and two in the Northern Division.

Twenty four people were arrested for social gatherings whereby they were found drinking yaqona and holding drinking parties.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight people were arrested at Naivuruvuru Village after they were found drinking yaqona together.

Other arrests made for breaching social gatherings include four in Nadi, five in Navua and seven in Valelevu.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says people who are breaching the nationwide curfew and social restrictions need to understand that they are not only breaking the law, but are risking the lives of others by possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Qiliho says everyone must understand that this is not an ordinary curfew like others previously enforced, as one person’s failure to respect and adhere to the nationwide curfew is now a matter of life and death.

Qiliho acknowledges the support of the Turaga Ni Koro’s and the public who have been providing information.

Special court sittings will be held today throughout the country where all those arrested will be produced in court.

The Police Special Response Unit’s drill shed has now been converted into a temporary holding cell to cater for the increasing number of arrests.

COVID-19 Awareness

"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.