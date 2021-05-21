11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household

There are 11 more COVID-19 cases recorded with 10 being from a household in Kinoya.

This takes to 21 infections for the day.

The Kinoya cases are linked to the Extra Supermarket cluster.

The other patient is a work contact of case 206 from the Samabula cluster.

This patient works for FICAC.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says contact tracing investigations are ongoing and the public should expect to see his teams on the ground conducting these investigations throughout Suva.

He adds though cases have currently not been detected in Lami, the public should also expect to see increased screening activities there in an effort to ramp up the community surveillance beyond the current known areas where cases have been found.

The ministry says 12 patients have recovered, which means there are now 108 active cases in isolation.

Fiji has had 259 cases in total, with 147 recoveries and four deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

Results have also been received from the remaining 4000 of the 11,000 total backlogged samples that were sent to two private laboratories in Melbourne, Australia, for testing.

There are zero positive results reported from these samples.

Doctor Fong says their reference lab, the Melbourne Diagnostic Unit Public Health Laboratory at the Doherty Institute, is now conducting verification of these results.

A total of 92,821 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since the ministry started testing in early 2020.

A total of 2496 samples were tested yesterday.

The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2496 tests per day.

The seven- day average daily test positivity is at 0.5%, and also 0.8% in the last day.

An average of 2.8 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last seven days, with 2.8 tests per 1000 population also in the last day.



