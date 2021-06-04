11 arrested for breach

Five people were arrested in the last 24 hours at the Suva Yacht Club area for breaching the Restrictions and the Curfew Orders.

The five were found drunk during the arrest and are amongst the 11 who were taken in for the breaches in other areas.

Four cases were recorded in the Southern Division including two men who were both found drunk at Caubati while two other farmers were found loitering along the Delainavesi area during curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

The lone case recorded in the Eastern Division involved a 38-year-old farmer who had crossed the Nadali Containment area into Nausori Town.

The Western Division also recorded a case of curfew breaches whereby a 52-year-old man was found driving without a pass in the Votualevu area in Nadi.

The Northern Division continues with its good record of no cases.