Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded|Test positivity triples WHO threshold|Lockdown is not a public health measure says WHO|Unvaccinated public workers can increase transmission: Dr Baker|COVID safe ambassadors deployed to ensure protocols are followed|Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|
11.2 percent Fijians fully vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 9:30 pm

A total of 6,806 individuals were screened and 1,928 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this brings the cumulative total to 277,956 individuals screened and 42,645 swabbed to date.

Doctor Fong says the mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,938 individuals and swabbed 555 in the last 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

This brings the cumulative total to 690,203 individuals screened and 57,860 swabbed by our mobile teams to date

The Permanent Secretary says as of the 9th July 349,396 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 65,618 have received their second doses.

This means that 59.6% of the target population have received at least one dose and 11.2 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

