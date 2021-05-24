11.2 percent Fijians fully vaccinated

A total of 6,806 individuals were screened and 1,928 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this brings the cumulative total to 277,956 individuals screened and 42,645 swabbed to date.

Doctor Fong says the mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,938 individuals and swabbed 555 in the last 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

This brings the cumulative total to 690,203 individuals screened and 57,860 swabbed by our mobile teams to date

The Permanent Secretary says as of the 9th July 349,396 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 65,618 have received their second doses.

This means that 59.6% of the target population have received at least one dose and 11.2 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard