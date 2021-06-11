Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive

The Ministry of Health has recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases today, our biggest daily toll today date.

98 of the cases are linked to the existing clusters.

21 cases are from the CWM cluster 16 from Nawajikuma, Nawaka, Nadi, six from Tramline, Nawaka, Nadi, one from Kinoya, two from Navosai, 11 from Waila, 11 from Navy, eight from IMT, 15 from Muanikoso and seven from the Nasinu Police Barracks.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says cases from some areas are under investigation to determine whether they have links to other cases.

These include five from Grantham Road and two from Tacirua.

Two patients admitted at CWM Hospital for pre-existing severe illnesses have died.

With the ongoing outbreak at the hospital, both patients tested positive for COVID-19 during their admission.

However, Dr Fong says their doctors have determined that their causes of death are related to the pre-existing illnesses for which they were admitted and receiving treatment for at the hospital.

These are not COVID-19 caused deaths.

The Ministry extends its condolences to the loved ones of the deceased patients.

Doctor Fong says a review of cases from Nadi reported yesterday has found that one case tested positive twice, and was subsequently counted twice, due to different names for the same person being entered on the forms for each of the samples tested.

Therefore, the duplicate record has been removed from the active and total case count.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Eight patients have recovered, which means there are now 796 active cases in isolation.

There have been 1048 cases during this outbreak that started in April 2021.

A total of 1118 cases have been recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020.

There have been 312 recoveries and 4 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of six COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

A total of 107,672 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 150,533 tested since testing began in early 2020.

2983 tests have been reported for June 12th.

For June 11th, the remaining testing number data has now been received from all laboratories.

Therefore, the total number of tests reported for June 11th is now 3560.

The national seven day daily test average is 3227 tests per day or 3.7 per 1000 population.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 2%.



[Source: Fijian Government]