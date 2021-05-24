103 affected households receive timely assistance

A significant number of households in the Northern Division are still reeling from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Yasa earlier this year.

In a bid to cushion the implications of the hazard, Adventist Development and Relief Agency International has come on board to lend a helping hand to at least 103 affected households in three communities in the Northern Division.

In a statement, it states the assistance include multi-purpose cash assistance under the Australian Humanitarian Partnership’s TC Yasa Activation project.

The NGO has also organized sessions to equip community leaders on skills about cash voucher assistance and its utilization.

Communities assisted include Naivakasali and Nakorotiki in the district of Wainunu in Bua.

Due to the current restrictions, these rural households received their assistance payment through TMO and bank transfers.

It adds that affected communities will also benefit from agricultural kits and seedlings to ensure people have sustainable food security and livelihoods as well as agriculture.

The project is implemented by the Church Agency Network Disaster Operations through ADRA Fiji.