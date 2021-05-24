Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Tourism industry prepares for the re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Yaqeta villagers on high alert after a shocking COVID revelation|Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted|Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery|Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance|Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands|Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|Fiji’s vaccination effort rated world-class: Feakes|Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections|Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit|Village steps-up surveillance|No relaxation on restrictions|More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

103 affected households receive timely assistance

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: ADRA Fiji]

A significant number of households in the Northern Division are still reeling from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Yasa earlier this year.

In a bid to cushion the implications of the hazard, Adventist Development and Relief Agency International has come on board to lend a helping hand to at least 103 affected households in three communities in the Northern Division.

In a statement, it states the assistance include multi-purpose cash assistance under the Australian Humanitarian Partnership’s TC Yasa Activation project.

Article continues after advertisement

The NGO has also organized sessions to equip community leaders on skills about cash voucher assistance and its utilization.

Communities assisted include Naivakasali and Nakorotiki in the district of Wainunu in Bua.

Due to the current restrictions, these rural households received their assistance payment through TMO and bank transfers.

It adds that affected communities will also benefit from agricultural kits and seedlings to ensure people have sustainable food security and livelihoods as well as agriculture.

The project is implemented by the Church Agency Network Disaster Operations through ADRA Fiji.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.