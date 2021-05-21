Home

10 mores test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|Ministry warns against misleading information|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|7000 results back with no major concern|Closeness of settlements a concern|Loitering and alcohol consumption top COVID-19 breach|
10 mores test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 25, 2021 4:35 pm

There are 10 new cases of COIVID-19 with three infections at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua and one being a Navy officer who is not linked to any of the  existing cases as yet.

Nine are contacts of earlier announced cases that were identified through ongoing contact tracing and screening investigations.

Apart from QEB, there are three more from Muanikoso, Nasinu, which is becoming an area of major concern. The others include one each from Tacirua, Kinoya and Navosai, Narere.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says  the member Fiji Navy from Tacirua who presented to the Nuffield Health Centre in Tamavua with symptoms, where he was swabbed and tested positive is yet to be linked.

He says this case was identified through our community surveillance programme, which includes swabbing of people who present with symptoms to screening clinics or health centres.

Doctor Fong says depending on what their investigations reveal about this case, the Ministry may recommend extensions of health protection measures.


Residents in the greater Nasinu and Nausori turned out in numbers to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. [Source: Fijian Government]

There are now 109 active cases in isolation, with the total number of cases recorded in Fiji since our first case in March 2020 now at 248.

There have been 135 recoveries and four deaths.

Health officials have now conducted 585,709 screenings and 27,026 swabs through the community mobile screening program, in addition to screenings at health facilities and fixed screening clinics and the contact-tracing screenings conducted for positive cases.


Residents in the greater Nasinu and Nausori areas turned out in numbers to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. [Source: Fijian Government]

 

