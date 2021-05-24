1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders

The Ministry of Health has fully vaccinated 341,679 individuals or 58.2 percent of the population.

This is 1.8 percent below the 60 percent target.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier announced that once Fiji fully vaccinates 60 percent of the target population, curfew hours will move to 9pm – 4am and containment borders on Viti Levu will be lifted.

No vaccination campaigns are conducted on Sunday meaning the remaining 1.8 percent will receive their jabs tomorrow.

569,931 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine.

This means that 97.1% of the target population have received at least one dose.

