COVID-19 withdrawal assistance concludes

The COVID-19 Unemployment Relief by the Fiji National Provident Fund has ended.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says from today, the Fund has reactivated its normal unemployment withdrawal ground, and the COVID-19 relief for phases two, three, four, as well as the voluntary members’ assistance, have been ceased as well.

To date, a total of $366.3 million was paid for 27 rounds, with $185.5 million topped up by the government and $180.8 million through the Fund.

The Chief Executive says the normal unemployment withdrawal is only assessed from members’ general account, where members can access a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $2,000.

He adds the Fund continues to monitor the economic conditions at a national level and their impact on ordinary Fijians.

Vodonaivalu says the COVID-19 unemployment relief has been active for close to three years and while we are not out of the woods yet, the opening of the international borders last year indicates that Fiji is returning to some state of normalcy.

He stresses that members can apply for unemployment assistance within six months from their last employment date.

However, members who had been assisted under the COVID-19 Unemployment assistance for Phase 2 Round 8, may apply for this assistance after three months from the date of their last payment.

Vodonaivalu adds members who have resigned can only apply three months after their last employment date.

The Fund continues to encourage its members to take up a culture of savings for retirement.