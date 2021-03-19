COVID-19 Vaccine will reach maritime islanders says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured maritime islanders that the COVID-19 Vaccination rollout will also include them.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Voreqe Bainimarama says the vaccine which will cater to those aged 18-years and above will contribute to getting the economy back on track, so it’s crucial that we all get vaccinated.

Bainimarama says the government is working to vaccinate 70 percent of the total population which could enable them to open the borders for travel overseas.

“We will leave no one behind. My government really needs to get every Fijian from 18 and above to get vaccinated because this is the one way we will be able to get us back on track. When we all get the vaccine, the borders will open, those unemployed will work again, so it’s crucial to get vaccinated.”

The Prime Minister says the government has also set aside funds to ensure that vaccines are available and will reach those in the maritime areas.

The next batch of vaccines will arrive in May.