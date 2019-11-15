COVID-19 vaccine still guaranteed to those who can afford it: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji and other developing nations are forced to watch social progress over decades slip through our collective fingers.

Bainimarama says this comes in the face of new and terrifying challenges.

He adds that months into economically devastating lockdowns and border closures, a COVID-19 vaccine is still only guaranteed for those who can afford it.

While speaking at the high-level meeting commemorating of the UN General Assembly’s 75th Anniversary, the Prime Minister also touched on the growing effects of climate change among the recent challenges posed by the Pandemic.

“Five years post Paris, global temperature rise is still projected to rocket past the 2, 3 or even 4-degree mark. Our ocean ecosystems are acidifying and a sixth mass extinction event is already underway. I ask anyone feeling bleak about the prospects of 2020 to imagine the world 75 years on from today should our foresight continue to fail us.”

Bainimarama says 50 years ago Fiji recognized we had far more to gain than we could ever give this UN Assembly adding that this also rings true for even the mightiest countries in the world.

The Prime Minister says every nation large or small, stands a better chance at our best future by acting in solidarity.

Bainimarama adds that guided by the UN, countries are building a world of peace, but he also stresses that a world of net-zero emissions, sustainably-managed oceans, gender equity, digital inclusivity and equitable development is no less critical.

He says we have the means to make that world a reality by meeting the year 75 of the UN with a political fortitude to see it built.

For this to happen, Bainimarama says multilateralism must deliver once again and if leaders give voice and vigor to that purpose, then our people, children and their children will all see the greatest gain.