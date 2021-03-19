Home

COVID-19 vaccine manual registrations begin

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 29, 2021 5:55 pm
Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is conducting face to face registration for those who want to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says almost 200 electronic tablets are being distributed to various teams that will go out to communities.

Dr Fong adds these teams move out when there is a need for community-wide response and registration for the COVID-19 vaccination falls under this category.

“Teams will move out, there will be face to face registrations, which does not require online. The reason we require you to register is that part of the discussion in engaging with the external world is to be able to validate the fact that you are protected through the vaccine.”

Dr Fong is urging people above the age of 18 to register and get vaccinated.

He says this is part of getting our health and economic sector back on track.

World Health Organisation representative to the Pacific, Dr Akeem Ali adds that the most important message about the vaccine is that it’s safe and effective.

