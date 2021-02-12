Vaccination will provide strong platform for growth: Dr Waqainabete

The vaccine registration process soon to be rolled out will not only protect Fijians from COVID-19 but will ease travel for those pursuing employment overseas.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says while the priority is on vaccinating the targeted 15 percent, they are also ensuring that those pursuing employment overseas are assisted.

Dr Waqainabete says this will allow them to meet the international requirement of obtaining a vaccine passport for travellers.

“The way to support them is to meet the international requirement. The international requirement will be these people having a vaccination passport. That’s what the registration process is for and that’s why we all need to support the vaccination process.”

Dr Waqainabete says they are working on addressing certain challenges before they begin registration.

“Not only are we registering, we are ensuring that this is a true person. We’ll give them a certificate and they can go to work and support their family and more importantly, we don’t want wastage of vaccines.”

The Health Ministry is working with other ministries including relevant stakeholders to ensure the vaccination process runs smoothly.

The government is strongly advocating on vaccination as it will provide a stronger platform for economic growth.