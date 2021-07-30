Home

COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 5:02 am

The earlier Fijians get vaccinated the more time is available for an individual’s immune system to build up.

It is vital to get vaccinated now as Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong had earlier highlighted that the next wave of the virus is expected to arrive in four to five days.

The Health Ministry is also anticipates these cases to be more severe.

Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi says the science behind vaccines tells that the protection works extremely well against the highly contagious Delta variant.

She says vaccines can reduce severe diseases and hospitalizations.

 

“We are encouraging all Fijians that while we have this vaccine in Fiji and accessible to you, get it earlier than later. Earlier you get it, it gives you a lot more time for that immune system or antibodies to build up.”

51.4 percent of the targeted population have received their first dose while 8.3 percent have received the second dose.

 

