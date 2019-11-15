COVID-19 to impact FNPF, pre-emptive measures taken

The Fiji National Provident Fund says it will have some impact on its performance due to the threat of COVID-19.

Chief executive Jaoji Koroi says FNPF is a long term investor and it is too early to put the effects into exact numbers as the scenarios are still evolving.

Koroi says the Fund is liaising closely with its subsidiaries and other relevant Government agencies and is also monitoring the international situation.

The Fund will be implementing new processes in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective immediately, Renewal Certificates due for March and April, will not be required to be submitted for pension payments.

Koroi says this means pensioners do not need to come to the Fund to fill in their renewal certificates from tomorrow until April 28th.

Koroi says pension will be paid on the presumption of life.

He says the Fund will also be exploring means of digital validation in the future.

The World Health Organisation has identified older adults as one of the high risk groups and Koroi says given that this includes our pensioners, the Fund has decided to waive this process to minimize physical contact.

The Fund will also be conducting simulation tests next week for the online submission and offsite processing of funeral applications – which typically has high expectation from members.

Koroi says members submitting applications for funeral assistance on Thursday 19th March, will need to submit it online.