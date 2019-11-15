COVID-19 testing to be conducted soon

The Fiji Centre for Disease Control lab has been renovated to allow COVID-19 testing to be conducted locally.

Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry, Bernadette Welch says they’re going through the final validating process before the lab becomes an operation centre.

Welch says local testing will enable health professionals obtain results quickly.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are going through and validating all of those consumables that we’ve been sent and once that validation process is over, we will know when we’re going to start conducting the testing locally. It’s likely to be very soon. That means that we will be able to get test results within a day instead of having to send our tests over to Victoria to get those results. That will make a big difference in our ability to be able to monitor cases once they come here because we’ll know quickly whether we’re dealing with an actual case of COVID-19 or not.

Welch says the Ministry is also advising the public to practice proper personal hygiene.

One of the things that we are doing now in the Ministry of Health and that we’re encouraging everyone to do is to drop the handshake and start doing something else like bumping elbows. The reason we’re doing this is because the way COVID-19 spreads is through droplets. Good personal hygiene is really important.

The CDC molecular lab which is World Health Organization accredited is expected to be up and running soon.