COVID-19 stopped in its tracks says Health Minister

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are currently running more than 30 tests a day for COVID-19.

In a ministerial statement in Parliament, the Health Minister says Fiji has stopped the Coronavirus in its tracks.

Dr. Ifereimi says given their comprehensive surveillance and testing for the disease, it’s safe to say that Fiji has no other community transmission of COVID-19 with only three of the 18 initial cases still active.

“As of the 26th of May, 2020, we had conducted a total of 2431 tests which averages 33 tests per day, this equates to 2.47 tests per a thousand population, furthermore we are doing 121.5 tests per confirmed case so that means Honourable Speaker, we generate 123 tests to have one case positive.”

The Health Minister also told Parliament that with their extensive testing, they have also set up 10 sentinel testing sites across the country to enhance their existing capacity.

Dr. Ifereimi also noted that with the countrywide fever clinics, of which they are 40 and the many mobile fever clinics that were carried out, more than 830 000 Fijians have been screened.