COVID-19 Response Home Loan Bill passed

The COVID-19 Response Home Loan 2020 Bill was passed unanimously in parliament today.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Bill will allow Fijians facing difficulties in repaying their home loans to access funds from their Fiji National Provident Fund accounts.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlights that the amended Bill will allow Fijians who previously withdrew their housing eligibility from the FNPF to withdraw again for home loan repayments.

“The banks or the financial institutions must carry one with these arrangements and must actually use all their effort to carry on with arrangement. In the rent that arrangements require some form of payment then members can access those funds from, the FNPF account.”

Sayed-Khaiyum clarified the Bill will not be applicable to unsecured loans and hire purchase.

“In order to ensure that the FNPF funds are not abused, this does not allow people to access FNPF funds to do the repayment for Hire purchase, nor does it allow people to do the repayment for hire purchase nor does it allow people who have unsecured loans with the banks to access their FNPF funds.”

However, Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad believes this should be the last option, especially for the banks.

“Mr Speaker, it’s very important for the bank and my message to the banks to not at this pointing time use this opportunity to get members funds into the banks. In fact the banks should ensure they provide enough timeline and I think they can.”

The COVID-19 Response Home Loan 2020 Bill also allows the Reserve Bank to know the arrangements made by Fijians with the Fund to ensure transparency.