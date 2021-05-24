Home

News

COVID-19 put a strain on children’s rights

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 20, 2021 3:30 pm
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected children’s rights globally, and many are still not able to access education in classrooms, feeling stressed and under pressure.

This remark was shared by UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch, who adds that World Children’s Day should be about ongoing commitment to ensure all children are able to freely access and express their rights.

Veitch says more work and effort in partnership with governments, communities and families are needed to ensure that children remain their top-most priority.

In Fiji, UNICEF joins thousands of students in Years 12 and 13 as they celebrate the return to school after more than half a year of learning at home.

The UNICEF Pacific Representative says the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child should highlight critical issues affecting children’s lives.

 

