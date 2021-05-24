Home

COVID-19 poses mental challenge for staff

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 4:15 am
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on health systems in most countries, and in particular, on the mental health and well-being of health workers on the frontlines of pandemic response efforts.[File Image]

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on health systems in most countries, and in particular, on the mental health and well-being of health workers on the frontlines of pandemic response efforts.

Since Fiji recorded its first case in early 2020, the health system has been overwhelmed and stretched past its limits in terms of capacity and resources while striving toward continued delivery of quality care.

Despite their persistence to continue working, Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says he wants his staff to be revitalized.

The Minister for Health says numerous factors contribute to elevated stress among healthcare workers, leading to stress, mental breakdown, and burnout.

“Sadly, there were occasions when staff had struggled with mental illness, and it’s not something that happens out of the blue. We know from the number that WHO suggested, and we also know that they are struggling because of the length of time they have been working because of this COVID response. That’s why we want to make it a whole nation approach. We all have to take leadership and responsibility. “

While many continue working, Counsellor Selina Kuruleca says arrangements are made to support their mental health.

“There was a group of us who helped support the Ministry by providing mental health support. Some of this mental health support includes setting up a buddy system via viber. We also had one-on-one viber chats with the health workers.”

Kuruleca says over 1,000 healthcare workers joined in either of the four groups that were created for each of the four divisions.

She claims that roughly half of them contacted one of the Ministry-approved counselors to provide staff support.

