COVID-19 patient to front court today

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 30, 2020 7:22 am

A 53-year-old man from Soasoa, Labasa who was the 9th confirmed COVID-19 case in Fiji will be produced in a special court sitting today.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the accused has been charged with one count of failure to comply with orders.

The individual who had flown in from India and allegedly breached self-quarantine orders.

It is believed the man travelled from Nadi to Suva, where he spent a few days at the Muslim League Settlement in Nabua, before boarding a ferry to Labasa.

During the alleged breach of quarantine the man allegedly infected five of his family members.

A special court sitting has been arranged whereby the accused will be produced in court at 9 this morning.

