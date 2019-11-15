COVID-19 pandemic impacts re-certification exercise

The response from Social Welfare Scheme recipients on the re-certification programme was low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social Welfare Department Director Rupeni Fatiaki says the programme began weeks before the lockdown was initiated by the government due to the pandemic and this affects the exercise.

Fatiaki says this has affected the work to obtain the biodata of over 77,000 recipients currently under the Social Welfare Schemes.

“We started in Lautoka and then Suva and then the whole of the country coming on lockdown that has impacted their return of forms so we saw in those couple of weeks the number of forms coming back was very low. When it started opening up again we started to see forms coming back again with a big numbers.”

Fatiaki says they are still waiting for more forms and those who haven’t filled theirs are being urged to visit their nearest office.

He says recipient who fails to fill the forms could have their accounts put on hold.