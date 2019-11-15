Home

COVID-19 is worse than Winston for Fijian economy

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 26, 2020 10:05 pm
Sayed-Khaiyum says COVID-19 will be worse than TC Winston and other major cyclones combined.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the economic effects of COVID-19 will be worse than any depression of our time.

Parliament has been told that economic contraction is projected at 4.3% due to the effects of the virus.

Sayed-Khaiyum says COVID-19 will be worse than TC Winston and other major cyclones combined.

