COVID-19 is worse than Winston for Fijian economy
March 26, 2020 10:05 pm
Sayed-Khaiyum says COVID-19 will be worse than TC Winston and other major cyclones combined.
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the economic effects of COVID-19 will be worse than any depression of our time.
Parliament has been told that economic contraction is projected at 4.3% due to the effects of the virus.
