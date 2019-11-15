COVID-19 impacts naval operations

COVID-19 has affected the ability of Fiji Navy officers to board vessels and carry out surveillance operations.

Acting Commander Marika Vosawale says the pandemic has impacted their work at sea even though movement in maritime space is not fully restricted compared to air and land travel.

During a Maritime Domain Awareness Award ceremony in Suva, Vosawale highlighted they are adjusting their operations to the new normal.

”We face an enormous challenge in securing our waters from these crimes given the ratio of landmass to the ocean, coupled with limited resources we have at our disposal for the monitoring and surveillance of our waters. I strongly believe that proper management and targeted tasking of these resources and surveillance platforms will not only improve the operational efficiency but would also act as a deterrence in combatting of these criminal activities.”

Four officers from the Fiji Navy were today recognized for their participation in a two-week MDA programme facilitated by the United Nation’s Office on Drugs and Crime.

“The Fiji Navy relies heavily on the extraction of our analytical information to provide us with the refined data in the execution of our duties and responsibilities with regards to the security and safety of our people and resources within our jurisdiction and also in the region.”

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samaransinha says strengthening MDA enhances the capability of littoral states to respond to safety and security imperatives at sea.

MDA refers to the collection, fusion and analyses maritime information to generate a comprehensive maritime picture.