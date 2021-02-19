COVID-19 impacts financial and insurance activities

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial and insurance activities in the construction, manufacturingand real estate sectors.

Minister for Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya while speaking during the 3rd National Real Estate Conference for Agents and Salespersons says the pandemic has caused the decline of disposable incomes and Government tax collections, higher unemployment and lower foreign demand for merchandise exports.

Koya adds according to the Reserve Bank’s Economic Review for last month, commercial banks’ new lending for investment purposes declined by 24.9% last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this is driven by lower lending to the real estate and building & construction sectors.