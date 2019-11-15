COVID-19 has taught us to look at alternative forms of employment: Vuniwaqa

The Ministry for Women and Children in the new fiscal year is well placed to move forward with the introduction and implementation of several important initiatives.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says this includes Development of Fiji’s National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against all Women and Girls.

Vuniwaqa says they will also roll-out of the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development Initiative across Government institutions.

“Development of Fiji’s Country Gender Assessment, Roll-out of Service Delivery Protocol Phase Two and Kick start of an evidenced-based and inclusive dialogue as well as tailored interventions on Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) and resilience building with a focus on Micro & Small women-owned enterprises, self-employed women and women in informal sectors particularly across handicraft and cultural industry.”

The Minister also highlighted that the construction works at Barefoot College has started and the budget allocation of $3m will assist them to continue the project

Vuniwaqa says COVID-19 has taught us to look at alternative forms of employment and Barefoot College will do just that and empower women to become solar engineers within their communities.

She adds it is during such trying times projects like Barefoot College needs to be prioritized.