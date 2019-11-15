COVID-19 has reshaped urban life says Minister

COVID-19 has reshaped urban life and local communities have been affected in the past months.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the pandemic is not only impacting public health but also the economy and social fabric.

She adds it’s important that policymakers engage communities in urban planning, and implementation to create the cities of the future.

Article continues after advertisement

“The planning work has started. When we talk about towns and cities – the most important component is planning. If you don’t plan the cities well then you won’t get the city that you desire. And for that reason, my ministry has embarked on reviewing the town planning legislation and with that review, I am sure we will be able to create a system that will then lead to a better city and even a better town.”

The Minister says Fiji is the most urbanized state in Melanesia.

She says towns and cities are the engines of economic growth and acts as a catalyst for creativity.