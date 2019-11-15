Mental illnesses could be next pandemic: Dr May

The delivery of services in mental health care needs to be scaled up urgently because of the heightened level of stress most Fijians are suffering.

Dean of College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Science at Fiji National University, Dr William May believes mental health issues caused by COVID-19 will be the next pandemic.

“Mental health issues in the country will probably increase. In my view, the increase will be post COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr May says considering the curfews and social distancing measures currently in place, the Telehealth initiatives are necessary to Fiji in ensuring that services are continued to be delivered.

He adds the initiative provides an opportunity to remodel and restructure mental health services from the new normal perspective.