Labasa was lit up last night as COVID-19 failed to dampen the festive spirit of the Northerners.

Fijians were seen using creative ideas and recycling stuff from last year to decorate their homes and environment.

Tuatua, Wailevu, Labasa resident Kunal Kumar says they had to look for alternative ways to keep up the spirit of Diwali, have lots of fun.

“We are doing something creative like the previous year we were putting new stuff. This pandemic year we could not get anything new so we are putting the same things but in different areas.”

Vunika Resident Prishant Chand says this year they spent less on the fireworks.

“As COVID-19 hit this year we could not get a variety of fireworks. We just managed to buy some and we have spent hundreds of dollars on the lights.”

Wainikoro Nadogo resident Daya Wati was excited and is counting herself as fortunate to be able to celebrate Diwali this year despite the pandemic.

Wati says despite many challenges in their life they have managed to make sweets for friends and families.