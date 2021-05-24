COVID-19 delayed village access project

There is a delay in the construction of the Nanuku – Nalotawa village access road and bridge in Ba.

While visiting the site Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate, says they’re facing material supply constraints due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The project is expected to be completed in September.

Article continues after advertisement

The total cost of the project is $5.49million.

Once completed this road will help villages in Nanuku and Nalotawa to access town, schools, and government services.