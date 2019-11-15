COVID-19 could spell disaster for Fiji Airports

Fiji Airports will defer future infrastructure projects as a result of financial set-backs caused by COVID-19.

In response to a global slow-down in travel and reduced flights, Chief Executive Faiz Khan says almost all costs at airports are fixed, and they now face major financial disaster.

Khan says every dollar lost in revenue hits their bottom line and cash flow because fixed costs and existing commitments cannot be reduced.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds while planned projects will be shelved, those already under contractual engagements have to go ahead.

The chief executive says this makes the situation of the airports highly challenging, along with the entire aviation and tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Airports Council International Asia-Pacific has warned the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak will significantly reduce the region’s airports from forecast growth.

The Airport Association is urging regulators and governments to implement well-defined adjustments and relief measures.