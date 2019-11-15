COVID-19 causes low vehicle sales

Motor vehicle dealer Asco Motors says it has not been spared by the impacts of COVID-19.

Director Craig Sims says the pandemic has made people focus more on immediate needs compared to wants, resulting in the slow sale of vehicles.

Sims says they are working out ways to ensure there are no layoffs.

“So the RBF statistics, which come out monthly, show roughly around about 60, a bit over 60 percent for Registrations. And that’s and that’s just a result of obviously, you know, reduced working hours, some corporate just tightening the belt at the moment, which we’re doing as well. And I guess just discretionary spending.”

Sims says the pandemic has especially affected dealerships in the Western Division and plans are in place to help put them back on track.