COVID-19 cases remain above 200

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 3:17 pm

Fiji has recorded 262 new cases in the 24 hour period ending at 8.00am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says five cases are known contacts of cases from the Nawakalevu containment zone that has been undergoing 14 day quarantine in quarantine facilities in Nadi, three are contacts from within the existing Korovou cluster, while the remaining 254 cases are from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Dr Fong says 113 cases are from existing areas of interest in this zone, and 43 are from the following new areas of interest that include Jittu Estate, MV Liohona Shipping, Milverton Road, Natogadravu, Waikete Village, Nauluvatu Village.

He says the remaining are contacts of known cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed, and cases under investigation to determine possible sources of transmission.

Dr Fong says there have been 17 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 2,813 active cases in isolation.

The Permanent Secretary for Health there have been 3,521 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 3,591 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 753 recoveries.

Dr Fong says there have been 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 13 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

He explains two deaths are still under investigation to determine if they were caused by COVID-19 adding that the Health Ministry has also recorded eight COVID-19 positive patients that died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses that they had been receiving treatment for at the CWM Hospital.

