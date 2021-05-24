COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division

There have been 968 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of this, 292 cases are from the Western Division and 676 cases are from the Central Division.

There have been 385 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 23,226 active cases.

18,589 active cases are in the Central Division and 4,637 in the West.

All cases that were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions (cases that were imported from Viti Levu) have recovered and there are no active cases currently in those divisions.

There have been 34,818 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Meanwhile we have recorded a total of 34,888 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 11,233 recoveries.