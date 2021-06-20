Home

COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 26, 2021 3:50 pm

Fiji has recorded 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period ending at 8 this morning.

One case is from the Nawakalevu containment zone in Nadi, while the remaining 265 cases are from the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

102 cases are from existing areas of interest in this zone, there are 0 new areas of interest to report today.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong says the remaining cases are contacts of known cases, cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed, and cases under investigation to determine possible sources of transmission.

Fiji has also recorded another death caused by COVID-19.

Dr Fong says this death was previously announced as being under investigation to determine if the cause of death was COVID-19.

He adds that the 67-year-old man from Suvavou, Lami who was admitted at the CWM Hospital had a pre-existing non-COVID-19 medical condition.

Dr Fong says during his admission the man tested positive for COVID-19, developed severe COVID-19, and died and his doctors have determined that the man’s death was caused by COVID-19 and he had not been vaccinated.

He says there have now been 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 13 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong says two deaths are still under investigation to determine if they were caused by COVID-19.

Fiji has also recorded eight COVID-19 positive patients who died from the pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses that they had been receiving treatment for at the CWM Hospital.

There have been 61 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 2,568 active cases in isolation.

There have been 3,259 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 3329 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 736 recoveries.

