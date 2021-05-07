Home

COVID-19 brings families closer this Eid-al-Fitr

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 12:20 pm

Similar to last year, mosques have been closed during Ramadan as Fiji battles to contain its second wave of COVID-19.

Many families will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr differently with stricter health measures currently in place.

The final evening of Ramadan consists of a celebration called Eid al-Fitr, when the traditional month-long fast is ended with a feast.

Article continues after advertisement

For 25-year-old Shaad Akbar, this year’s festival has allowed many to appreciate payers with their families.

Akbar says during the month of Ramadan many were not able to go to the mosques for prayers adding it is a blessing as they were able to do prayers with family at home.

“You get to spend more time doing these prayers and going to the rituals with your family, rather than going to the mosques and doing these things away from your home. But on the other hand, going to the mosque for such things also builds sort of a community spirit you know the whole of Ramadan and Eid process.”

Last year, a gathering capacity of 20 people was allowed during Eid and some leeway for movement, however this year there is no relaxation of measures.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with the sighting of the new moon that corresponds with the 29th day of Ramadan.

Eid will be celebrated either tomorrow or on Friday.

