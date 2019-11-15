COVID-19 batters local artists

Local music artists are not being spared by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vude Queen Laisa Vulakoro says since the initiation of COVID-19 restrictions, more scheduled music festivals, concerts, shows, and entertainment in hotels, resorts, and functions were put on hold and this affects local artists, musicians, and bands.

Vulakoro says they are grateful to the Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited for the early distribution of royalties that greatly help them through the pandemic.

She adds they have resort to online performances with the support of various companies to generate incomes to cater to their financial needs.

“In grateful to them for giving us online performances to promote them online because social gatherings are limited to 20 and under and also Tabs Investment and a few other companies. They think of us because the whole year around we use to promote their companies so they try to stay loyal for us and we are grateful for that.”

The freelance musician who spent almost 40 years in the music industry says creating new ideas has enabled her and her musicians to make income-generating activities.

“All the booking comes through me. If I don’t get a job, all my musicians and their families don’t eat as well. So I have to keep creating things and keep on making sure that I create a lot of opportunities for myself and my musicians and their families.”

Vulakoro says the restriction of movement due to COVID-19 has also helped her diversify by working on her farm.

The Vude Queen is working on a new album which will be launched soon.