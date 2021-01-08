COVID-19 assistance pay-out stands at $189m

Fiji National Provident Fund total payment for COVID-19 assistance stands at $189 million, inclusive of government top-up.

The COVID-19 assistance started last April.

FNPF Chief Executive, Jaoji Koroi, says they are still processing some of the COVID-19 applications with payments to be done in a timely manner.

“As of today, the Fund has paid out $109m for all the COVID-19 assistance so far. We are running various continuation of phases and Government top-up is at about $80m.”

He says they’re simultaneously processing applications for TC Yasa assistance.

“The assistance for cyclone Yasa, we have received over 4,000 application so far and we have processed and paid about 1,300 today. We are planning to process the rest this week before it closes on the 16th.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the local economy, Koroi says the fund will continue to ensure solvency in the long run.

“We’re still not out of the woods yet but we just want to assure the members that we’re whatever we can within our powers to make sure that we continue to do the assistance and maintain that long term solvency.”

As at December last year 17,000 members had zero balance in their general account after making withdrawals due to COVID-19.