COVID-19 allows new business models: Kumar

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught businesses how to address customers’ new needs and build stronger relations.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar made the observation at the Total Fiji Innovation Day in Suva this morning.

Kumar says innovation is needed now more than ever, as witnessed by new business models that have emerged recently.

“COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on everything from consumer behaviour to business operations. I understand Total emphasizes innovation in three areas: Innovative Services; Innovative Processes; and Innovative Development. My Ministries have also been tasked with ensuring innovation across these three areas. And innovation means starting from the standpoint of the customer i.e. from the user experience.”

The Minister says Total Fiji has been a front-runner in innovation and this has also helped other organizations adapt and move forward with the new normal.

The Total Fiji Innovative Day is an annual event and this year is the first for Total to invite other organizations to be part of it.