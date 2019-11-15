COVID-19 affects River Jets business

Operating only once a week with a team of four, River Jets Fiji in Sigatoka has been struggling since COVID-19 hit.

With tourism at a halt, company Managing Director Jay Whyte says locals have been taking advantage of weekend packages as some water activities will begin once borders open.

He says it’s normally a team of 24 but the current situation has seen about 20 workers laid off.

“Typically we’d have in terms of River Safari thousands of people throughout the year and it’s gone to zero. And for the River Jets you’ve got hundreds which is now down to tens. So it’s a massive impact and we’re not alone. We are part of a broad industry that’s been heavily impacted here in Fiji and all around the world.”

Whyte says the business will definitely incur substantial losses this year.

“But thankfully a lot of the team members come from villages so they have been able to sustain the village. Use the land, use the river and survive as their ancestors have done for centuries.”

Staff, Captain Josua Ratukuna says COVID-19 has given locals a chance to experience new activities.

For some first time jet riders, it was an experience of a life time and an activity that gives them a feeling of normalcy.

River Jets Fiji is also in partnership with the Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort on Yanuca Island, Cuvu. Together they have created a special package not only for tourists but locals as well.