COVID-19 affects people with disabilities in a big way

COVID-19 has impacted Disability Organizations in a big way.

Fiji Spinal Injury Association Director Joskho Waqaniyasi says prevention is crucial as maintaining social distancing and providing services to people with disabilities is a challenge.

Waqaniyasi says they work closely to ensure that hygiene and sanitation is a priority during the pandemic and all restriction protocols are followed.

“One of the major one is how we provide our service, how do we maintain n social distancing, most of us that needs high support, that is provided through contact meaning is that we need to assist the person with disability in getting them on the chair, some of them through feeding, things like sanitation, this are all very important, for us also what is important is that we talk about hygiene.”

Waqaniyasi says service is now more expensive as they have to get hand sanitizers, gloves and other appropriate gear in ensuring that people with disabilities remain safe together with those helping them.

Waqaniyasi says they are also working to educate people with disabilities on how best they can be safe from the virus.