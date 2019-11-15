COVID-19 affects access to healthy foods: Dr Fong

The impact of COVID-19 on food security may drastically affect peoples’ diets.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says the pandemic has exposed the food system resulting in Fijians consuming less nutritional food.

Dr Fong says with Fijians having either lost their jobs or on reduced hours, many have changed their spending behaviour.

“Our economy and employment has been severely affected. We have reduced income in many households and it is envisioned that this may affect the ability to access an adequate, safe and healthy diet.”

The National Food and Nutrition Centre says despite more people turning to backyard farming, the pandemic has impacted eating patterns.

Senior Nutritionist, Alvina Deo says people have become susceptible to imported food over the years – making it difficult to adapt to the new normal.

“We are still pretty good in terms of health status. It’s just that the dietary patterns are changing a little bit more. We are shifting from traditional foods and traditional crops to more of imported and processed foods.”

The Ministry of Health has launched a Food and Health Guideline Project so that Fijians can make better choices when buying food.