Courts launches SPBD Financial Literacy Book

Financial transactions recordings will now be easier for women under the South Pacific Business Development’s SMEs following the launch of a Financial Literacy Book funded by Courts Fiji.

While launching the book Courts Director of Marketing – Anil Senewiratne says this is Courts way of looking after women under SBPD.

Senewiratne says this will also help in the improving of their business transactions especially during this trying times.

“So financial literacy plays a major role to help survive in a crisis situation, what opportunities that are there in the market place is what is required for us to capitalize on.”

Also part of the book launch is SPBD and the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

The new Financial Book will greatly help the 9,000 plus women under SPBD.