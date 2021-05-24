Home

Youth sentenced for aggravated burglary

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 15, 2021 11:16 am

A youth from Turara in Nasinu who beat up a teenager and robbed him has been sentenced to two years behind bars.

20-year-old Solomone Qiodravu and another attacked a 17-year-old boy as he was returning from a corner shop in March this year.

Qiodravu grabbed the victim by the neck and punched him several times when the youth resisted. He then grabbed a wallet containing $23 before fleeing.

The court heard that Qiodravu held the victim’s head down on the ground to avoid being seen, but was recognized as a youth from the same area.

While he confessed to police later, Qiodravu refused to reveal the identity of his accomplice.

The court in sentencing decided not to suspend the sentence because physical violence was inflicted on a child victim and such offences are rife among youth.

Qiodravu must serve one year and three months before parole.

