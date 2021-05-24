Home

Court

Written submissions in alleged fraud case

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 4, 2022 12:37 pm
Former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Director Shameem Khan

Former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Director Shameem Khan wants to have his alleged fraud case sent back to the Magistrates Court.

Khan appeared in the High Court this morning facing a count of Abuse of Office and General Dishonesty- Causing a Loss amounting to $4.1million.

The accused is alleged to have prepared an investigation report with false contents which prevented FRCS from obtaining revenue.

Article continues after advertisement

His lawyer argued that the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has amended the charges, making Khan eligible to elect where he wants to be tried.

The court was told that Khan wants to have the matter sent back to the Magistrates Court.

FICAC argued that although they have amended the charges, the landscape and the elements of the alleged offending have not changed and therefore the case should remain in the High Court.

Both parties have 21 days to file written submissions.

