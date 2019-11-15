Woman who attacked husband with knife granted bail

A 23-year-old woman who attacked her husband with a knife after an argument has been granted bail.

Karala Vitika appeared before the Suva High Court today.

The woman from Gau has been charged with one count of act to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that on 29th December last year, the woman and her husband had a heated argument regarding the care of their one-year-old baby.

The woman is alleged to have taken a knife and attacked her husband causing injuries.

The court heard that the woman and her husband have reconciled as they have a child to look after.

The woman has been told to return to her village in Gau and has been ordered to attend the Suva Magistrates Court on April 9th.

During this session, the Chief Magistrate will decide whether the matter will be trialed in Suva or the Island Court.