Woman who allegedly made false abduction claims remanded

A 19-year-old who claimed that she was allegedly drugged, abducted, tortured and sold for sex appeared in the Nausori Magistrates court.

Mereseini Bulivorovoro from Wailekutu Lami is charged with two counts of giving false information to a public officer.

It is alleged that she told the police that she was drugged and abducted late last month and found herself in a strange home in the Bau area, where she saw other girls who were also taken forcefully by the same woman who gave her a beverage to consume in Vatuwaqa.

Bulivorovoro informed the court today that she will engage a private counsel.

The police prosecution objected to her bail saying that this is a prevalent offense.

She has been remanded in custody until tomorrow for her bail ruling.

She is also expected to take her plea tomorrow.