Woman to front court for allegedly harboring Tupali

A 32-year-old woman who allegedly harbored escaped prisoner Lemeki Tupali will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday night.

Police confirms the woman has been charged with one count of harboring.

She was arrested in Raiwai, Suva and is believed to have met Tupali after he escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Sunday night.

Tupali had escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Sunday while under the watch of Correction Officers.

He was recaptured in Wailea settlement in Vatuwaqa around mid-day yesterday.

This was the second time he has escaped, the first being in 2014, when he was serving a sentence of four years.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had said a team of investigators has been directed to ensure all those involved in harboring Tupali are arrested and charged.