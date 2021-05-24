Woman to appear in court over public alarm

A woman in her late 40s residing in Raiwaqa has been charged with 5 counts of Malicious Acts; Contrary to Section 15 (a) of the Public Order Act 1969.
This is for posting videos on social media in relation to the COVID-19 vaccine which allegedly caused public anxiety.
The accused allegedly posted the live videos during the month of June condemning the COVID-19 vaccine creating public alarm and anxiety.
The 49-year old woman will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.
