Woman sentenced for pouring hot water on defacto partner

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 14, 2020 5:42 am

A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for five years for pouring hot water on her defacto partner.

The Court heard that in February, Etasa Digo intended to cause grievous harm to Josevata Cava by pouring boiling water onto his body.

Digo and Cava both from Nauluvatu Settlement in Suva were watching movies at a neighbours house when the incident happened.

The Court heard Digo was angry with Cava for using her hair gel and she poured hot water on his back and arms.

As a result, Cava sustained second-degree burns.

The High Court gave her a suspended sentence as she is a first time offender, took an early guilty plea, was forgiven by the complainant, and is at an advanced stage of pregnancy.

A permanent Domestic Violence Restraining order has been issued to protect the complainant.

